Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 49,614.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Tower Semiconductor worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

