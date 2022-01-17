TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TANNZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

