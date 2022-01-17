Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $6.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

TREVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

TREVF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

