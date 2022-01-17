Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $61,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.