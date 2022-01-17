Truist Financial Begins Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $687.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $678.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.34 and a 200-day moving average of $629.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

