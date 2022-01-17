Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $130.81 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

