Truist Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,008,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 66,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,098 shares of company stock worth $2,411,253. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

