Truist Financial Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE EVTC opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

