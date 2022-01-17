Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR opened at $111.07 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

