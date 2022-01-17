Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

