Truist Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $75.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target upped by Truist from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.22.

PDCE opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,694. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

