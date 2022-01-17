Truist Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Truist from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

OVV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

