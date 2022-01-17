Truist Securities Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

