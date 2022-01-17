Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,216,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 723,508 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,823,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.