TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSP. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.84.

TSP opened at $24.62 on Thursday. TuSimple has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

