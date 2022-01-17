Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.