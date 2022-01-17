Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,076,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after buying an additional 537,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after buying an additional 411,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,090,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.