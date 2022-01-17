Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.16) to GBX 4,600 ($62.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,627 ($49.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,931.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,013.38. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,624 ($49.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The stock has a market cap of £93.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

