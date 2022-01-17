Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The stock had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,788. The firm has a market cap of £96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,013.38. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

