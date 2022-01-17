Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Up 47.7% in December

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

