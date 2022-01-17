United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

