United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

