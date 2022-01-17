United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 222.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 692,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 30.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

