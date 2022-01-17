US Bancorp DE Buys 21,612 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $405,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $14.98 on Monday, hitting $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

