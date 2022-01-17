US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,160 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $227,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,832,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

