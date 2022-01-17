US Bancorp DE Purchases 707,190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.29% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,009,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,986,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644,189. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.

