US Bancorp DE Sells 10,013 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $170,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.