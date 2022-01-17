US Bancorp DE Sells 3,388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $13.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,795.73. 1,191,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,904.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,822.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

