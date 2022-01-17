Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UHOIF opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.
About Ushio
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.