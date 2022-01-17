Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UHOIF opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

