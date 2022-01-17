Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $303.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.