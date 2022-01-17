Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.