Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

