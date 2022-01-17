Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.
See Also: Convertible Shares
