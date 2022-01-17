Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,989 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $10,251,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $7,127,000.

