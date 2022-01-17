Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Decreased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

