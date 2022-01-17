Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. 63,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

