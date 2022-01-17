Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Emerson Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerson Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.4% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.76 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.