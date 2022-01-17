Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $177.16 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

