Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 329,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 104,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

