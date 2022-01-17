Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 1,856 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NYSE VLO opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $85.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

