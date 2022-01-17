Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 3,485 Shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of SSLY opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

