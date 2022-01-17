Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 93 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $160.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $158.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

