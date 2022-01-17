Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $488,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

