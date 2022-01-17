Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $506,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 30.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 16.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 134.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $186.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

