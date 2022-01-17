Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 1,841 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 54.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

