Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 51 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

