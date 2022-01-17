Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $448.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

