Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $5.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 157,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

