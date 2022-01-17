Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,710,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $397.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.90. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

