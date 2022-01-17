Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

