Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $6.63 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

